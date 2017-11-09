Vega Successfully Orbits MOHAMMED VI - A Satellite for the Kingdom of Morocco

On Tuesday, November 7, Vega accomplished a flawless launch from Europe’s spaceport at the Guiana Space Centre (CSG), orbiting the MOHAMMED VI - A satellite built by Thales Alenia Space on a bus supplied by Airbus Defence & Space for the Kingdom of Morocco. The launch was the 10th this year from the CSG and marks Vega’s 11th flight.

MOHAMMED VI - A is the Kingdom of Morocco’s first very-high-resolution Earth-observing satellite. It is intended to perform Earth observation for mapping and land surveying activities, agricultural monitoring, prevention and management of natural disasters, tracking of changes in the environment and desertification, as well as border and coastal surveillance.