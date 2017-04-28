YEi Start in France 2017: Access the French Research and Innovation Ecosystem

The YEi Start in France program, founded in 2005, is an accelerator for young American science-based companies interested in growing their business in France and Europe.

Say "OUI" to France

France offers significant advantages to innovators and entrepreneurs:

Cutting-edge infrastructures to develop your business: world renowned R&D centers, 71 competitiveness clusters that gather the best ecosystems in many fields, business hubs eager to partner with technology ventures;

Financial incentives to accelerate your business: R&D tax credits, The "Innovative New Company" (JEI) status

Startup friendly environment: France is among the simplest countries in which to create a company

Access to European market: prime location at the heart of the euro zone and the European Single Market (500 million consumers)

What do we offer?

YEi Start in France provides a personalized immersion week in France including training sessions, networking and one-on-one meetings that will allow each laureate to benefit from an extensive customized business network and connections to the best resources in Europe.

This immersion week is held in Paris and one French region whose innovative ecosystem best fits the needs of each laureate.

For more information and to apply: https://www.yeifrance.com/

Application deadline: May 17, 2017

Contact: admin@yeifrance.com