YO! (Youth for Ocean) is a group of young international and interdisciplinary scientists who study the links between ocean and climate and promote existing solutions. This group is a component of the Ocean and Climate Platform created on 10 June 2014 during the World Oceans Day and established from an alliance of non-governmental organizations and research institutes, with support from the UNESCO Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission.

This international think tank aims to put the ocean at the center of international discussions on climate change. While the ocean plays a vital role for the climate system, ocean issues were relatively absent from international negotiations until COP21. During COP22 in Marrakech from 7 to 18 November 2016 the group YO! contributed at the Climate Conference in Marrakech, to make this COP22 the bluest of all COPs. Indeed, the young scientists of YO! were able to participate and intervene at conferences dedicated to the theme. They also present also their motivations and visions at the highest level, notably to the President of the French Republic, Mr. François Hollande and to the Minister of the Environment, Mrs. Ségolène Royal.

International scientific cooperation, and particularly Franco-American cooperation, is at the heart of YO!’s dynamic. Indeed, FACT-O events, the series of scientific conferences in the United States on ocean and climate issues, are organized in partnership with the Ocean & Climate Platform and YO!.

At COP22, Franco-American cooperation was illustrated by the presence of students from the Scripps Institution of Oceanography from San Diego: an additional opportunity to develop fruitful partnerships between young French and American scientists and jointly promote solutions for climate.

